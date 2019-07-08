‘Quitting isn’t an option’: Act now to put repeal of Missouri abortion ban on the ballot

Volunteer Barbara Beier discusses Missouri’s strict new abortion ban The ACLU is starting a campaign to overturn Missouri's strict new abortion law, which outlaws all abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy. Volunteer Barbara Beier speaks at the kickoff event July 7 in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ACLU is starting a campaign to overturn Missouri's strict new abortion law, which outlaws all abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy. Volunteer Barbara Beier speaks at the kickoff event July 7 in Kansas City.

For decades, abortion rights opponents have argued that the issue should have been decided democratically instead of by “unelected judges.”

Now, of course, they are determined to keep a referendum that might repeal Missouri’s new abortion ban off the 2020 ballot. And as President Donald Trump remakes the Supreme Court, those “unelected judges” are looking better all the time.

To get a referendum question on Missouri’s near-total abortion ban on next year’s ballot, opponents need to collect 100,000 signatures. They have to do this before the new law takes effect next month, on August 28. But they can’t even start collecting signatures until an appeals court says they can.

On Sunday, the ACLU launched their effort anyway — not yet collecting signatures, but organizing a petition drive, so that as soon as the court rules, volunteers can get right to work. Missourians who want to repeal this extreme law, which does not allow abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy even in cases of rape and incest, have no time to spare.

At the Sunday kickoff event in Kansas City — one of five across the state — an obstetrician, Dr. Mae Winchester, told the crowd gathered in a downtown bar about a recent patient of hers with cervical cancer who would not have been able to get an abortion if the ban had already been in effect.

“This law would have killed her,” she said, because though it does make exceptions in medical emergencies, “she wasn’t dying that day,” so her condition wouldn’t have qualified as such.

Missouri state Rep. Judy Morgan thanked Planned Parenthood “for standing up to that weasel Randall Williams,” director of the state health department, in refusing to perform a second, medically unnecessary pelvic exam on patients 72 hours before an abortion. On that one issue, the state backed down after criticism while still trying to close the state’s only abortion provider, a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Morgan, a Kansas City Democrat, said abortion rights supporters “can repeal every single bleeping word” of the effective ban, which outlaws the procedure so early in pregnancy that many women still don’t know they are pregnant. “We’re sad, we’re hurt, we’re angry, but quitting isn’t an option.”

Among the several dozen potential volunteers who came to the event was Barbara Beier, who has collected signatures as a volunteer several times since 2016. “I was heartbroken” by the ban, she said. To her, Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City are using the abortion issue “to bring out voters. They don’t care about the issue and they certainly don’t care about the people it affects,” which is why “there’s so little support for children” once they’re no longer in utero.

Beier, who works full time, is proud to have collected the second-highest number of signatures for last year’s Clean Missouri ethics reform initiative. “I’m just an ordinary person, and I want ordinary people to know they can make a difference” in this way.

At a hearing on Monday, the ACLU asked the Missouri Court of Appeals to rule by July 18 on whether to uphold Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s decision to reject referendum applications to put the abortion law on the ballot. Ashcroft says that can’t happen because one part of the law, on parental notification, is already in effect.

The ACLU argues that the emergency clause that Republicans used to make that one aspect of the bill effective immediately was invoked “not because of an immediate need to preserve the public peace, health, or safety,” as the law requires, “but rather in order to defeat any attempt to refer the bill for voter approval or rejection under the fundamental right of referendum.” They’re hopeful that the court will agree, but when?

Meanwhile, if you think “ordinary people,” should have a say, now is the time to get involved.