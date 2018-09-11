KC is gearing up to adopt its first affordable housing plan. Here’s what it could be

A $50 million housing trust fund and new zoning laws to require low-cost housing as part of all new residential construction are among the ideas Kansas City is considering to address its affordable housing shortage.

City officials are scheduled Wednesday to introduce a first-ever long-range housing plan, intended to expand ownership opportunities for low-income residents and spur more of a social and economic mix in a city with a long and deplorable history of residential segregation.

“We need to set a lofty goal,” said John Wood, assistant city manager and director of housing and neighborhood services.

The plan, commissioned by the City Council last November, lands at a moment of peak anxiety about affordability — long considered Kansas City’s strong suit as a place to live and work. But stagnant wages, rising rents and a housing industry largely focused on the luxury market are eroding that advantage.





Home prices continue to rise while the inventory of houses for sale — especially for first-time buyers — remains tight.

Nearly half of the city’s renters and a quarter of homeowners meet HUD’s definition of “cost burdened,” meaning they are spending more than 30 percent of their annual household income on mortgage or rent.

Officials estimate that the city needs 7,000 additional affordable units for families making less than $15,000 a year. Households in the $50,000 to $75,000 range face a deficit of more than 10,000 affordable units.

It’s an urgent issue in virtually every community.

An estimated 38 million rental and owner-occupied households are cost-burdened, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. The National Low-Income Housing Coalition recently reported that there is no state, metropolitan area or county where a worker earning federal minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour week.

“This is a national failing we’re experiencing at the community level,” said Brent Schondelmeyer, deputy director for community outreach at the Local Investment Commission (LINC), a Kansas City nonprofit that supports children and families.

Trust fund for housing

If there was a single moment that underscored Kansas City’s affordable housing shortage, it came Feb. 28 at a city council hearing on Three Light, the latest luxury apartment tower planned for downtown.

One and Two Light, the first two high-rises built by Cordish Companies with tax abatements and other publicly financed incentives, were successes. Given the scarcity of low- and moderately priced housing across the city, a couple of council members asked, why should they continue subsidizing high-end downtown apartments?

Cordish executive Nick Benjamin said the buildings were indeed affordable. His evidence: one-bedroom apartments available for $1,600 per month.

The council, concluding that it was bound by a 2004 agreement, grudgingly agreed to extend the incentives to Three Light. But not without extracting a commitment from Cordish to create 100 low-priced apartments at the historic Midland office building.

The proposed housing blueprint would give the city more tools to require developers to include such apartments. It’s a plan long employed elsewhere but yet to be used in Kansas City.

A housing trust fund of as much as $50 million would issue loans and grants to support rehabilitation and preservation of existing affordable homes while stimulating construction of new units.

A principal goal is to help low-income residents restore the urban core’s huge stock of vacant homes, lifting them into ownership where banks have been unwilling to extend financing.

“One of the messages people need to get out of all this is, ‘Why pay rent?’” said Wood.

In the last two years, trust funds have been created in Denver, Baltimore and Pittsburgh to preserve and promote affordable housing. In Charlotte, voters will be asked on the November ballot to approve a $50 million bond issue to bolster the city’s housing trust.

Wood said a mix of public, private and philanthropic dollars will be essential. “It’s a fantasy to think we can do this alone,” he said. “We have to make a bold case for funding to support this.” Options for public funding include bonds and revenue from the 1/8-cent sales tax for Central City Economic Development, approved by voters last year.

Inclusionary zoning explained

It’s been around for many years — in Washington D.C., New York, Massachusetts, suburban Maryland and hundreds of other localities.

The particulars vary, but the basic idea is that residential developers are required to set aside anywhere from 10 percent to 20 percent of new construction for low- and moderate-income households. The units must be within reach of families making anywhere from 60 percent to 100 percent of an area’s median annual household income. In Kansas City that is currently $47,480.

In exchange, developers receive the right to build beyond what would normally be allowed under conventional zoning.

Other incentives include relaxation of parking requirements, expedited permitting and reduced fees. In some communities, developers can opt out of the affordability requirement by making payments the city can use for housing.

Local proponents see it as a crucial hedge against gentrification as development begins to move along the Troost corridor and neighborhoods to the east.

“I think we’re at a critical point,” said Dianne Cleaver, executive director of the Urban Neighborhood Initiative, a nonprofit active in revitalizing the city’s east side. “There is a window of opportunity and it’s coming down for some areas.”

Inclusionary zoning has drawn opposition from the housing industry in other cities as an assault on property rights and more government regulation. It is likely to trigger push back here as well.

“I understand the intent and the need for affordability,” said Bob Mayer, president of MR Capital Advisers, a consultant who works with developers. “But when you start regulating it’s a lot easier to do business outside of Kansas City than inside Kansas City.”





Wood said a careful study will need to be conducted first, looking at the potential impact of the zoning change on the local housing market.

“We don’t think it should be just laid on the table and say ‘This is it,’” said Wood. “We don’t want to drive developers away.”

What do mayoral candidates say?