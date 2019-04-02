Justus or Lucas for Kansas City mayor: Here’s what should decide the runoff election

The Star’s Editorial Board with Quinton Lucas, candidate for KCMO mayor Star editorial board members Dave Helling and Toriano Porter talked with Quinton Lucas, 3rd District City Councilmember and candidate for Kansas City mayor, on Wed., March 13, 2019. In this clip, Lucas explains his opposition to the pre-K tax. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star editorial board members Dave Helling and Toriano Porter talked with Quinton Lucas, 3rd District City Councilmember and candidate for Kansas City mayor, on Wed., March 13, 2019. In this clip, Lucas explains his opposition to the pre-K tax.

Kansas City voters faced an interesting choice Tuesday: change, or more of the same.

They selected two candidates: one promising to continue on the city’s current trajectory, the other leaning a bit more outside the box.

But voters did more than that. By choosing City Council members Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas to advance to the June mayoral runoff, Kansas Citians have set up a real discussion about the city’s future.

Justus represents a continuation of Mayor Sly James’ approach. There was seldom much daylight between the city councilwoman and the outgoing mayor.

Justus has promised to continue the city’s momentum with all the tools in local government’s toolbox: incentives, aggressive promotion, expansion. On Tuesday, she promised to bring her message to all parts of Kansas City, an encouraging sign.

Lucas is an equally compelling candidate. He’s criticized city incentives for developers and has promised to continue to work to revitalize every part of the community.





Like Justus, he has served on the City Council with seriousness and attention to detail.

He talked about unity Tuesday night. “Kansas City wants a message of how we bring communities together,” he told the crowd at his post-election rally. He’s right.

Both winners should be congratulated. We challenge them to conduct the coming general election campaign with the same thoughtfulness and professionalism they brought to the primary.





The hard work of the candidates who failed to finish in the top two should also be recognized. Candidates Alissia Canady, Scott Wagner, Scott Taylor, Phil Glynn, Jermaine Reed, Henry Klein and Steve Miller campaigned with energy and focus. Often, they provided new answers to old problems.

Kansas City will be a better place if they remain engaged in city policy and perhaps seek office again.

Now, after navigating a crowded field in the primary, voters can look forward to a campaign between Justus and Lucas. What should that discussion look like?





It won’t be enough now simply to promise change and walk away — or to promise the equivalent of a third term for Mayor James. Voters will want details, not just a promise to fight crime but a blueprint to do so.

Development incentives will be on the table. Should tax breaks be capped or not? How can public benefits be extended to neighborhoods that need help now?

Everyone wants cheaper, better housing. Lucas and Jolie should show us how they would provide it.

Kansas City also needs a broader discussion of issues that barely moved the needle in the primary. That includes pension costs, tax structure, relations with public employee unions and a new city jail. Again, specificity will be key.

Tuesday’s results are a clear indication that Kansas City government will soon be in the hands of younger politicians with little debt to the city’s aging, creaky power structure. That is really good news.

And let’s pause to note the historic nature of Justus’ campaign: She would be the first openly gay mayor in Kansas City history.

The new mayor and City Council will make policy that will impact their children and families across the region. Those families deserve a clear, issue-focused campaign that addresses their concerns.

Justus and Lucas are almost certain to provide that dialogue. So we won’t only congratulate them. We’ll congratulate voters, who made wise choices again.