The Star endorses Joseph Jackson and Melissa Robinson for 3rd District City Council seat

The candidates vying for Kansas City Council’s 3rd District seat are acutely aware of the challenges facing the neighborhoods they seek to represent.
Affordable housing, economic development, crime reduction and aging infrastructure are urgent issues that will require immediate attention.
The Star Editorial Board endorses Joseph Jackson and Melissa Robinson, two thoughtful, well-qualified candidates who stand apart in a crowded field.
Jackson served four years on the Kansas City Public School board, two as treasurer. He has worked the last three years with Jerusalem Farms and the Center for Conflict Resolution to help residents who have violated the city’s property code.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Jackson wants to revitalize neighborhoods by turning vacant homes into affordable housing and to combat crime by encouraging residents and neighborhoods to work with police.
He would push to create a Community Improvement District within the 3rd District to improve the economically distressed area and allocate funds for job training and other programs for youth.
“People in the 3rd District are oppressed, depressed, suppressed, hungry and tired of the homicides and bloodshed,” Jackson said.
Robinson, the outgoing chair of the Kansas City Public School Board of Directors, is president of the Black Health Care Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on health equity in underserved communities.
She represented the 3rd District on the Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC) and helped secure $23 million in federal funding for redevelopment along the Brush Creek corridor.
The Kansas City Public Schools district has seen tremendous growth since Robinson was elected in April 2014. In February, the district celebrated its highest scores in the state Annual Progress Report.
Robinson said collaboration is her strength, and a neighborhoods-first approach is needed in city government.
“You have to know the lay of the land,” Robinson said.
Shaheer Akhtab, Pat Clarke, Rachel Riley and Joseph “Joey Cuts” Thomas are also seeking the 3rd District seat. Two candidates will advance to the June election in the race to succeed Jermaine Reed, who is running for mayor.
Although Thomas didn’t gain The Star’s endorsement, he is a credible candidate who brought energy and new ideas to this race. The small business owner doesn’t have governing experience, but he has a unique understanding of the community’s needs.
The Star is partnering with the nonprofit Verify More on candidate background checks, and you can see the results of that screening process here.
Comments