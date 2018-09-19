Mike Sanders is sentenced to prison. Now can we clean up Jackson County government?

The shocking downfall of former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders reached its end Wednesday when a federal judge sentenced the Democrat to 27 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit $40,000.
Sanders admitted to taking part in a kickback scheme involving political committees he controlled. Donations intended to help candidates and causes ended up in Sanders’ pocket.
A few Jackson Countians will find the sentence overly harsh because the amounts Sanders diverted were relatively small. That view misses the broader point: Sanders held a major elected office, and the scheme betrayed the public’s trust. And Sanders, a former prosecutor, knew it.
That lesson must now be made clear to every officeholder in Missouri and Kansas.
This point should be underscored at the Jackson County Courthouse. This year, former Sheriff Mike Sharp resigned after The Star reported on his improper relationship with an employee.
Current Jackson County Executive Frank White has struggled with his personal finances. There have been arguments over the condition of the jail, the anti-drug tax and property tax appraisals.
Sanders’ sentencing is another reminder that reform is needed in Jackson County government.
Voters have a chance to begin that process in November, when they will consider several changes to the county’s charter. The proposals would limit the terms of the county’s elected officials, realign and reduce the responsibilities of the county executive and give the sheriff supervision of the jail, among other things.
The reforms are not perfect, but they are preferable to the status quo, and Jackson County voters know that, too.
That’s why it’s strange that reform opponents claim citizens need a bigger say in changing the courthouse.
This week, for example, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce recommended a “no” vote on all seven county reform questions. “The lack of citizen input into the proposals is the primary reason,” the Chamber said in a statement.
The claim is silly on its face. The ballot questions were debated in open session, and the public, including the Chamber, had ample opportunity to make its views known. Citizens will have the ultimate say because the changes are on the ballot.
The Chamber wants a charter review commission to examine reforms in the county. The previous Jackson County charter review task force was convened by — you guessed it — Mike Sanders. Is anyone surprised the group decided against term limits for county officials?
Jackson County voters do not lack evidence that entrenched politicians are often susceptible to corruption.
No one should cheer Sanders’ downfall or embrace dysfunction in Jackson County. Instead, use Wednesday’s sentencing as a call to arms: It’s time to clean up the courthouse by removing unaccountable power that leads to disaster.
