Former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders sentenced to 27 months in federal prison

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced disgraced former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders to 27 months in prison for engineering a kickback scheme in which he spent tens of thousands of dollars of embezzled campaign funds to pay for trips, buy fine wine and carrying out political dirty tricks.
Sanders also was ordered by Judge Rosann Ketchmark to forfeit $40,000 after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The sentence includes three years of supervised release after Sanders serves at least 23 months of incarceration. He must report to prison Nov. 5.
Sanders admitted to laundering proceeds in political campaign committees that he controlled to pay his income taxes, take trips and build a wine cellar in the basement of his Independence home that he shares with his wife and two sons.
The judge barred him from using any of the more than $400,000 in campaign donations Sanders still has under his control to meet his financial obligation.
Wednesday’s sentencing completed the stunning downfall of a Jackson County politician who had previously been rumored as a promising candidate for statewide office or Congress. He led the Missouri Democratic Party from 2011 to 2013.
Prosecutors recommended he serve 18 to 24 months in keeping with his plea agreement. But Sanders’ attorneys argued in the sentencing memorandum they filed last week that he deserved a lighter sentence because of his brief military service during the first war in Iraq, as well as his four years as Jackson County prosecutor and nine years as county executive.
He and his family have already suffered financially, they said, and he will endure long-term damage to his reputation because of his misdeeds.
“Imprisonment is not always required to deter others from criminal conduct,” attorneys J.R. Hobbs and Marilyn B. Keller wrote. “As noted above, this wrong will most certainly overshadow if not subsume the good works Mr. Sanders has otherwise accomplished over the course of his career in public service.”
But prosecutors argued that Sanders abused the public’s trust and should serve time for embezzling campaign funds and spending the cash on himself and what they called “underhanded political shenanigans.”
“The nature and circumstances of the offense demonstrate an egregious abuse of trust and a prolonged scheme to embezzle money,” the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington, D.C., argued in its court filing. “The characteristics of the defendant show the need for a term of imprisonment.”
Sanders admitted stealing campaign funds through a kickback scheme that he and a former aide engaged in from 2009 to 2014. Sanders asked two men he knew from childhood to cash 34 checks made out to them totaling $62,000.
The payments were supposedly for political work. But more than a month before Sanders’ indictment, one of the men told The Star that his only duty was to launder money for Sanders. Steve Hill would cash the checks, keep a few hundred dollars for himself, then hand over the rest to Sanders.
He claimed that he used most of it to hire campaign workers and pay for other political works, although he did not disclose those expenditures on state campaign finance reports.
Sanders said he kept $13,454 for himself, which prosecutors say he spent on trips to California wine country and to pay his income taxes, among other things.
Separately, his aide Calvin Williford, who also admitted to stealing campaign money, will be sentenced Thursday on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Once a rising star within the Missouri Democratic Party, Sanders at one time contemplated a run for Congress or statewide office. A former assistant county prosecutor, he was elected to head the office in 2002 and four years later won the first of three, four-year terms as the administrative head of county government.
Sanders cast himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor and later a squeaky clean leader of county government, which contrasted himself against his predecessors who had been ensnared in legal and political scandal.
One of Sanders’ first initiatives as Jackson County Executive was instituting a new rule that required legislative approval of county contracts worth more than $5,000, a move meant to combat the county’s reputation for patronage.
It was somewhat ironic, then, that one of the first public hints that things were amiss with Sanders politically was news in 2015 that the FBI was looking into a $75,000 contract awarded to a political consultant for health care-related services for the county, which raised questions about whether Sanders had any role in steering the contract to its recipient.
But it turned out that the FBI had been looking into others matters involving Sanders, too.
For years, Sanders controlled campaign committees, including one called Integrity in Law Enforcement, which received thousands of dollars in political contributions and would disperse funds mostly to low-profile political candidates and causes in Jackson County. The committees also paid people like Hill for campaign-related activities. But in Hill’s case, he said he didn’t do any campaign work and instead helped Sanders launder the money.
Hill told The Star last year that he was first approached by the FBI about its interest in Sanders’ manipulation of campaign funds in 2014. Hill said he called Sanders to say that investigators were asking questions, which turned out to be the last conversation between the two childhood friends.
Hill eventually cooperated with investigators after learning that prosecutors were mounting a Social Security fraud case against him.
Sanders resigned from the county executive’s office late in 2015, shortly after winning a third four-year term. Sanders explained his resignation at the time as a move to get away from the harried life of political office, spend more time with his family and get back to private law practice.
But Sanders’ resignation puzzled political insiders, who suspected there was more to his decision to leave office.
