Delay may be needed in vote for early childhood education

The Kansas City Council is under pressure this week to put a major sales tax increase on the November ballot. The money — $300 million over ten years — would pay for early childhood education.
The rush is regrettable and counter-productive. We urge the council to make sure important questions are answered before agreeing to a November vote.
Mayor Sly James is aggressively pushing the plan, which would raise the sales tax three-eighths of a cent per dollar for ten years. The mayor and his supporters have gathered enough petition signatures to place the matter before voters.
The only question is when the election will be held. If the council acts before Aug. 28, voters will decide in November. It can also wait, for up to 60 days, and the matter would go on the April ballot.
A hearing is set for Wednesday.
An April vote has several advantages. Some school districts think the preschool program, as now envisioned, would inappropriately use tax dollars to subsidize early education in private settings.
“We are unable to support this plan in its current form,” one school district recently told several council members in an email. “We maintain it is a voucher program and we simply cannot support anything of that kind.”
That concern must be addressed, adequately, or the measure will lose. An April vote would give supporters more time to refine their plan.
Some council members worry the funds would be used to subsidize education in wealthier neighborhoods, while under-funding programs in areas with fewer early education facilities. That concern must also be answered.
An April vote would allow the Missouri General Assembly to consider statewide funding for early education during its 2019 session. In a recent meeting with The Star’s editorial board, Gov. Mike Parson said he would be willing to consider such spending.
A November vote, on the other hand, could preempt any legislative discussion of what is arguably a state issue.
November voters will face a crowded ballot. In addition to an important U.S. Senate race, there will be questions about a fuel tax increase, a higher minimum wage, ethics reform and medical marijuana. The pre-K plan could get lost.
Finally, an April vote would make the tax an issue in the mayor and council races next year. That’s appropriate, since the next mayor and council would have to administer the program, along with an appointed board.
We certainly don’t oppose early childhood education, and we’ve taken no position on the tax proposal. Some council members may want to delay the vote just to embarrass the mayor, which would also be regrettable.
All Kansas Citians should keep an open mind about the plan.
But they also deserve all of the facts. If council members think a full discussion of the plan needs more time than it’s getting, they should endorse an April vote on the sales tax proposal.
