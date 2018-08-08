Right to work rejected loud and clear. Missouri lawmakers should respect voters’ decision

Missourians voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to reject a right-to-work law. The will of the people should be respected when legislators return for the next legislative session.
Voters derailed a decades-long push by Republicans and business groups to enact a law reviled by labor unions.
The measure would have made Missouri a right-to-work state, effectively weakening unions and ushering in lower wages and diminished work-related benefits in the process.
Voters spoke at the ballot box, and their voices should be valued.
But as Missouri Governor Mike Parson told The Star editorial board during a visit last week, Tuesday’s election may not be the end of this contentious fight. Parson supports right-to-work legislation.
“I think it’s good for the state of Missouri,” he said.
Governor Parson, voters across the state strongly disagree.
Any effort by the General Assembly to put a right-to-work constitutional amendment on the ballot is an attempt to undercut voters. And that’s flat-out wrong.
Perhaps U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said it best: “This is the second time during my lifetime that Missouri has declared we don’t want to have a right-to-work state. And we declared it loudly and strongly. That ought to be it.”
Comments