This postcard appearing in Missourians’ mailboxes is from Americans for Prosperity Missouri.
This postcard appearing in Missourians’ mailboxes is from Americans for Prosperity Missouri.
This postcard appearing in Missourians’ mailboxes is from Americans for Prosperity Missouri.

Editorials

Political mailer that pretends to be pro-union is really from the Koch brothers

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

July 12, 2018 02:46 PM

Political mailers are so often misleading that they should probably go straight into the recycling bin. The latest egregious example is a large color postcard that on first glance, or even second, seems to be pro-union. It’s not.

Paid for by the Koch brothers’ libertarian advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, it features a white-haired man in a denim jacket and a beaten up ball cap saying, “Right-to-work ensures that my union keeps working hard to support me.”

Right-to-work, which will be on the Missouri ballot on Aug. 7 as Proposition A, actually does just the opposite.

It’s a proven union killer, which is why labor leaders see this vote as a life-or-death matter, not just here but nationally.

Workers can already opt out of full union membership and pay only for collective bargaining. But under right-to-work laws, employees can decide not to chip in anything for union representation.

A “no” vote on Proposition A is a vote to keep the right-to-work law from going into effect.

A “yes” vote is a vote to make Missouri a right-to-work state.

If working people really did better under right-to-work, why would you feel the need to try and trick them and those who care about them?

  Comments  