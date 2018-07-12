Political mailer that pretends to be pro-union is really from the Koch brothers

Political mailers are so often misleading that they should probably go straight into the recycling bin. The latest egregious example is a large color postcard that on first glance, or even second, seems to be pro-union. It’s not.
Paid for by the Koch brothers’ libertarian advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, it features a white-haired man in a denim jacket and a beaten up ball cap saying, “Right-to-work ensures that my union keeps working hard to support me.”
Right-to-work, which will be on the Missouri ballot on Aug. 7 as Proposition A, actually does just the opposite.
It’s a proven union killer, which is why labor leaders see this vote as a life-or-death matter, not just here but nationally.
Workers can already opt out of full union membership and pay only for collective bargaining. But under right-to-work laws, employees can decide not to chip in anything for union representation.
A “no” vote on Proposition A is a vote to keep the right-to-work law from going into effect.
A “yes” vote is a vote to make Missouri a right-to-work state.
If working people really did better under right-to-work, why would you feel the need to try and trick them and those who care about them?
