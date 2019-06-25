KCQ needs your vote: Which Kansas City-centric question should we answer?

Why does Kansas City have a ‘bridge to nowhere’? A bridge at the Benton curve along Interstate 70 in Kansas City seems to serve no purpose. Why is it there? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bridge at the Benton curve along Interstate 70 in Kansas City seems to serve no purpose. Why is it there?

Since The Star launched “What’s your KCQ?” last October in partnership with the Kansas City Public Library, we’ve answered many reader-submitted questions about Kansas City’s history, traditions and quirks.

In recent months, we’ve explored how Kansas Citians used to travel between downtown and West Bottoms, if a reader’s father did really pay a nickel to see a giant whale in Kansas City in the 1950s — Long story short, the whale’s name was Winnie. — and why Kansas City has a bridge to nowhere.

As we continue to explore your KCQs, we want you to help us choose a question for us to answer. We’re opening our second voting round with these three reader-submitted questions.

Cast your vote above. If you can’t see the module click here.

You have until Monday, July 1, to vote for your favorite.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How does KCQ work? The Star and the Kansas City Public Library are interested in answering your questions about KC. Submit your questions on The Star’s or the Library’s website. (See the module below.) Then we will investigate and report out the answers to your KC curiosities. We’ll show you who we talked to and how we found the answer. We’ll also teach you about the available resources. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How did KCQ get started? The Star started its relationship with the Kansas City Public Library through its work with the News Co/Lab at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. We are working with ASU to educate the public on how journalism happens, how stories are reported and the importance of transparency in our work.

Do you have a question?

Do you have a burning question about the Kansas City area? Tell us in the module below or click here if you are unable to see the module.