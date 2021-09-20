Weather News

Showers, thunderstorms return as Kansas City set to get its first taste of fall

A cold front is expected to the move through the Kansas City area Monday afternoon, bringing the metro the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Kansas City will also get its first taste of fall as temperatures become more seasonable.
A cold front that is expected to sweep across area Monday will bring Kansas City its first taste of fall, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

But first, it will be a unseasonably hot and humid Monday in the metro with highs near 90 degrees. That continues what has been a warmer than usual September.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with a few strong to severe storms possible, according to the weather service.

Storms are looking to enter Missouri between 3 and 4 p.m. and reach the Kansas City metro area around 6 to 7 p.m. While Kansas City has a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, the better chance for severe weather is over north central and northeastern Missouri, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The primary threat from the stronger storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Although some showers and thunderstorms may linger behind the main line of storms, all rain should exit the region early overnight.

The cold front will leave behind cooler and drier weather conditions. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s and the humidity is expected to be very low on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-40s to near 50.

Fall-like weather will continue through the end of the work week before temperatures climb back above normal by Sunday. The normal temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid- to upper 70s.

