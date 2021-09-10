Sneezing, stuffy nose, watery eyes? How to deal with high pollen season in Kansas City

If you have allergies, you probably don’t need to be told that’s its ragweed season in Kansas City.

The five-day allergy forecast is calling for high levels of pollen in the metro through Tuesday, according to pollen.com. On Friday, the top allergens were ragweed, chenopods and grasses.

And if you think Kansas City’s ragweed season is getting longer, you’re right.

The Kansas City metropolitan area’s ragweed pollen season grew by 25 days between 1995 and 2015, according to a 2016 report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Ragweed plants mature in mid-summer and produce small flowers that generate pollen,” according to the report. “Ragweed pollen season usually peaks in late summer and early fall, but these plants often continue to produce pollen until the first frost.”

The lengthening of the season is a major public health concern because hay fever accounts for more than 13 million visits to doctor offices and other medical facilities a year, according to the 2016 report.

Common symptoms of seasonal allergies include sneezing, running or stuffy nose, watery eyes and itching of the nose, eyes or roof of the mouth.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America had the following tips for those with allergies:

Check pollen counts daily, and plan outdoor activities on days when pollen counts are lower.

Keep windows closed.

If possible, use central air conditioning with an filter designed for those with asthma and allergies.

Wear sunglasses and a hat or other hair covering when outdoors.

If cutting grass, working with plants, or raking leaves, wear an N95-rated mask, gloves and sunglasses or goggles.

Take a shower and shampoo your hair before going to bed.

Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities.

Dry laundry in a clothes dryer or on an indoor rack, not outdoors.

Wipe pets off with a towel before they enter your home.

Remove your shoes before entering your home.

Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week.

Use a nasal rinse to flush out inhaled pollen.

The Weather Channel, which provides a 15-day allergy forecast for Kansas City, also suggests people check weather conditions to know when pollen levels will be elevated and to consult your doctor to determine which medications and nasal sprays to use.

Climate change

Climate change is making it worse for allergy and asthma suffers, according to Climate Central, a independent climate change research organization.

Earlier this year, Climate Central released a report that showed that rising temperatures are leading to longer growing seasons, which in turn leads to longer pollen seasons. The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere also directly impacts pollen concentrations because it can stimulate plant growth.

“A longer allergy season and higher pollen concentrations will put a burden on the most vulnerable populations, including lower-income and minority communities,” the report said.

Of more than 200 locations it studied, Climate Central found that 82% saw their growing season lengthen over the past half-century. Some saw their growing season lengthen by four weeks.

Kansas City hasn’t seen as dramatic of an increase — just two additional days. However, Jefferson City has seen its growing season increase by 40 days, Topeka by 30 more, St. Louis by 21 more, Springfield by 16 more, Columbia by 7 more and Wichita by 5 more.

“About 60% of the 25 million Americans with asthma have allergic asthma 一 where pollen can trigger an asthmatic attack,” according to the report. “With a longer pollen season and high pollen concentrations, asthma and allergy reactions can become even more severe and expensive to treat 一 and unfortunately this burden is placed on the most vulnerable populations.”

The highest asthma diagnosis, hospitalizations and deaths are disproportionately found in minority communities, according to the report.

For allergy sufferers, Kansas City is a relatively good place to live — ranking 71st out of 100 cities on the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2021 list of U.S. allergy capitals. Wichita, however, is among the top challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, ranking third.

Kansas City in the fall, however, moves up the list of most challenging places to live with allergies landing at 65th.