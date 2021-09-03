Flood advisory issued for Kansas City as heavy rains mess with morning commute

Showers and thunderstorms swept through the Kansas City metro Friday morning, bringing heavy rains in time for the morning rush hour.

The storms were producing flashes of lightning and heavy rain that reduced visibility and caused some ponding of water on the roadways, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Have already received some reports of hydroplaning and cars off the road,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Please use caution this AM.”

The heavy rain slowed traffic throughout the Kansas City metro, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

“Safety Reminder: Be sure to turn on your headlights while it’s #raining,” the transportation department said on Twitter. “See and be seen. And take your time. Be Safe. Be smart.”

Drivers were also urged to avoid driving through high water because “it can be very dangerous.”

Flood advisory

A flood advisory was issued for the Kansas City metro area as radar indicated thunderstorms were dumping heavy rains.

Minor flooding was occurring. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen with another 1 to 2 inches still expected.

The advisory was in effect until 10:15 a.m. Friday.

“Flooding events like this are happening with more frequency these days,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter in response to media reports showed flooding in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City.

“Another sign of why we need to continue our focus on building more climate resilient infrastructure in Kansas City. For today, be safe out there and avoid passing through high water.”

In a warming climate, the atmosphere can hold more moisture which can lead to heavier rains and more flooding.

Wet weather in KC

As of Thursday, there have been 12 days in Kansas City where more than one inch of rain has fallen, tying for the sixth most through Thursday on Kansas City’s 133-year record.

“We may add to that total Friday and Saturday,” the weather service said on social media.

The rain was expected to come to an end Friday morning in Kansas City as the storms moved east out of the area. A dry afternoon with highs in the mid-80s and a few breaks in the clouds were expected, according to the weather service. The storms won’t mean a total washout for Friday outdoor activities.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms, however, were expected overnight, bringing the threat of gusty winds, hail up to one inch in diameter and heavy rains, which could lead to some minor flooding.

Storms may linger a bit into Saturday morning. But the Labor Day weekend forecast is looking quite nice, as sunny skies should return by the afternoon with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.

“It may feel a bit cooler than we have gotten used to, but it will definitely be great outdoor weather,” the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said.

