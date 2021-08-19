Couple rounds of thunderstorms to sweep through Kansas City area as weekend draws near

A couple round of thunderstorms could move through the Kansas City area the next two days, with the better chance for rainy weather coming Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly along and southwest of a line stretching from St. Joseph to Columbia, according the weather service’s forecast discussion.

Severe weather is unlikely with these widely scattered storms, although they will be capable of producing lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

While a few scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening they will not be severe. However, another round of storms are expected tomorrow evening/night and these will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. pic.twitter.com/MqRfOYP17M — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 19, 2021

Quiet weather should move into the area Thursday evening and continue overnight, the weather service said.

The better chance for rain will come Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the area, bringing another round of storms. There’s a risk that some of the storms could become strong to severe, according to the weather service.

Areas north of Kansas City are more likely to see the stronger storms, although isolated severe storms are possible in the metro area.

The main threats from the storms include large hail, damaging winds, lightning and heavy rainfall.

Any lingering precipitation is expected to clear the area by mid-morning Saturday, leaving the rest of the day rain-free. There is some uncertainty to rain chances on Sunday and into early next week, the weather service said.

