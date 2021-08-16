Downtown loop highway repairs in Kansas City will congest weekend River Market traffic

The north part of Kansas City’s downtown loop will close this weekend while crews make pavement repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Interstate 70 from the Missouri/Kansas state line on the west to Interstate 35 on the east will close about 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for MoDOT’s Kansas City District.

The work will affect the northern part of the highways that circle downtown Kansas City. That section will be closed in both directions. An average of nearly 31,000 vehicles travel in both directions through that area each day, which separates downtown Kansas City from the River Market, according to MoDOT Traffic counts.

Drivers should plan for congested highways around downtown Kansas City as that traffic finds alternate routes.

During the work, drivers will also find these closures:

The ramp from southbound Missouri 9 highway to northbound I-35;

The ramp from southbound Broadway Extension/U.S. 169 highway to northbound I-35;

The ramp from Sixth Street to northbound I-35;

The ramp from Independence Avenue to southbound I-35;

The ramp from southbound Missouri 9 highway to southbound I-35;

The ramp from Delaware Street to southbound I-35;

The ramp from northbound Broadway Extension/U.S. 169 highway to southbound I-35;

The ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70;

The ramps from Broadway to eastbound and westbound I-70;

The ramp from Beardsley Road to westbound I-70; and

The ramp from Fifth Street to westbound I-70.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention in work zones. They are also urged to use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points.