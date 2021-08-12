Weather News

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible after dangerously hot day in Kansas City

Strong to severe storms are expected to move into the Kansas City area Thursday on what will be another dangerously hot and humid day in the metro, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Thursday evening for the Kansas City area. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s on what will the fourth day of this heat and humidity, according to the weather service.

Overnight temperatures have not provided much relief from the heat, falling only to 79 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport.

The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People should also reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments, the weather service said.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

nws heat stroke exhaustion photo
National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill

Storms could begin develop in the afternoon, but the best chance for storms will be between 5 and 7 p.m. Strong to severe storms will be possible for areas north of Interstate 70. The main threats from the storms will be damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rains.

Local Radar Image

Showers are expected to linger overnight into Friday morning. Storms will gradually exit the area throughout the day Friday leaving behind cooler and calmer conditions for the weekend.

