Cluster of thunderstorms sweep through Kansas City; excessive heat, more storms likely

A cluster of thunderstorms were threatening to pass through the Kansas City area during the morning’s rush hour on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The storms were approaching from eastern Kansas and were expected to hold together, bringing scattered storm activity to the metro, the weather service said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Kansas City metro area through Thursday evening.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to upper 90s with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will not provide much relief as they will only dip to between 75 and 80 degrees.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For those who have to be outside, the weather service advises them to avoid the heat of the day if possible. They should also dress appropriately, take frequent breaks in an air conditioned area and drink plenty of water.

Strong to severe storms are also possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly north of Interstate 70.

The main concerns are winds up to 60 mph and moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flash flooding, the weather service said. Some isolated hail up to quarter-sized is possible. The concern for a tornado is very low.

The excessive heat is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees.

A break from the hot and humid weather is expected to arrive Friday through the weekend with daytime temperatures in the 80s and overnight temperatures in the 60s.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER