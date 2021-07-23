Has it ever been hotter than this? Kansas City headed for heat, but it’s no record

Kansas City is headed into another heat wave — where temperatures are expected to dangerously rise above 90 degrees throughout the next week.

The stretch of excessive heat begins on Friday. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be near 100 degrees, according to the weather service. An excessive heat warning has been issued through July 28.

But it’s not the first stretch of heat to bear down on Kansas City this summer. In June, the city experienced eight straight days of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees — with highs reaching 99 on June 17, according to the National Weather Service.

It feels heavy. And the heat is dangerous. Has it ever been hotter than this summer?

Yes.

Kansas City’s single hottest day on record came on Aug. 24, 1936, when a deadly heatwave brought temperatures to 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This weather event occurred before the widespread adoption of in-home air conditioning and amounted to a natural disaster as thousands of people nationwide lost their lives to heat-related illnesses.

The highest recorded temperature for the month of July in Kansas City occurred on July 13, 1954, when temperatures maxed at 112 degrees.

On July 30, 1980, another tragic heat wave swept across the metro, bringing temperatures to a high of 106 degrees and contributing to 176 heat-related deaths.

Temperatures during the upcoming heatwave are not expected to rise above 100 degrees. The last time that temperatures exceeded 100 in the area was on July 12, 2018.

This upcoming heat wave will arrive during a summer of record-setting temperatures across the country.

And if you think Kansas City is getting hotter in general — you’re right. The city is averaging more days per year of 90-degree weather.

The National Weather Service is encouraging Kansas Citians “to be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” during this upcoming heat wave.

When temperatures reach the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Getting out of the heat, even if it’s only for an hour or two, will help your body cool down.

For more information and a list of cooling centers, click here.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed reporting.