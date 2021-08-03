Bicyclist carrying 12-pack of Corona seriously injured in crash with SUV in Kansas City

A bicyclist carrying a 12-pack of Corona beer was seriously injured after he ran a yield sign into the path of Chevrolet Suburban in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 52nd Street and The Paseo, just east of Rockhurst University, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The bicyclist on a silver Fuji 10-speed was headed west in the eastbound lanes of 52nd Street when he failed to yield at the intersection and crossed in front of the Suburban, which was headed south on The Paseo, Drake said.

The driver of the Suburban told police that he didn’t see the bicycle until “the rider’s head hit his windshield,” she said. The driver stopped immediately.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.