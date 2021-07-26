Kansas City gets break from excessive heat but dangerous conditions return mid-week

It’s not much of a break, but Kansas City will see cooler, more seasonal temperatures on Monday before the dangerous heat returns to the metro area later this week.

Temperatures will be between the upper 80s and low 90s across much of the Kansas City area. That falls in line with the normal weather conditions of 89 degrees for this time of year in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Because of the cooler temperatures, the weather service has canceled its heat warning for the metro and replaced it with a heat advisory.

But the break from the dangerously hot temperatures will be short lived as the heat and humidity is expected to build back up starting Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday should top out near the mid-90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

The brunt of the heat is expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s with heat index values above 105 degrees.

A cold front is expected to pass through the Kansas City area Thursday night, bringing the metro another brief break from the oppressive heat as well as the metro’s next best chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. If the front is delayed, muggy conditions could linger into Friday.

The weather service has provided a link to the Wet Bulb Globe temperature, an alternative to heat index values, which provides an indication of heat-related stress on the body at work or play in direct sunlight. Included is guidelines for rest breaks and activities taken from the Missouri High School Activities Association.

For the extended outlook, above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are expected for the first week of August, according to the weather service.