Dry, fall-like weather to give Kansas City area break before rain returns to end week

Dry, fall-like weather will give the Kansas City area a break from recent wet weather, but heavy rains are possible as stormy weather returns to end the week, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Quiet weather is expected with temperatures reaching 80 degrees on Monday and upper 80s on Tuesday, according to the weather service. The normal high for this time of year in Kansas City is closer to 90 degrees.

The dry weather will be especially welcomed by areas of north-central Missouri, which have seen rain totals between 7 and 10 inches over the past few days, the weather service said in its area forecast discussion.

The air quality forecast for the Kansas City area is “Green,” which means it’s healthy with no health impacts expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return later this week with the possibility of additional rounds of heavy rain into the weekend as an active weather pattern develops. The threat for hazardous weather is low at this time.