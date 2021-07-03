Kansas City weather for Fourth of July weekend: Here’s what to expect in the metro

The Fourth of July evening looks like it will be dry for most of the Kansas City area. In this 2018 photo, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead’s celebration on July 4 includes a bike parade. rsugg@kcstar.com

Fourth of July weekend in the Kansas City area is expected to be quite calm — at least in weather news.

Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

“Looking like it’s going to be a lovely Fourth of July weekend,” said Brent Pesel with the National Weather Service in Kansas City during a Saturday morning briefing.

Lows will drop to about 70 degrees, with calm winds.

Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

No rain is in the forecast until Tuesday night.

There could be impact to air quality due to fireworks. Last year the National Weather Service issued an air quality advisory after a night of Independence Day celebrations left a layer of firework smoke hanging over Kansas City.

Pesel said it’s not expected to be as smokey as last year, but it’s something to keep an eye on going into Sunday.