After soggy end to June, here’s what to expect in Kansas City for the Fourth of July

Just one more day, Kansas City.

The rainy, stormy conditions that soaked the metro are about to give way to drier weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“If you can bear with the off and on soggy conditions just one more day, there is light at the end of the tunnel, just in time for the 4th of July weekend,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Off-and-on rain showers are expected on Thursday, primarily affecting areas south and east of Interstate 35, the weather service said.

The rain will slowly come to the end from the north to the south as storms move out of the area. Shower and thunderstorm activity along Interstate 70 will diminish by late morning. Quiet weather is expected by afternoon.

The ground, however, remains saturated from recent heavy rains, so areas that experience brief periods of heavy rain could see more flooding of streams and rivers.

Kansas City ended the month with 7.12 inches of rain reported at Kansas City Intentional Airport, most of which fell in the last 10 days. That’s nearly 2 inches above the normal rainfall total for the month of June of 5.25 inches.

Conditions were wetter in St. Joseph, which had 8.89 inches of rain for the month, more than 4 inches more than the normal rainfall total for the month of 4.75 inches.

“Ponding of water on roads and lots will be primary concern,” the weather service said. “Isolated lightning will also be a hazard for anyone outside in a storm.”

Flood warning remains in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne, Kansas, Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie, Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post in Bates and Linn counties, Missouri River at Boonville and Platte River near Platte City .

Other areas seeing flooding include the Crooked River near Richmond, the South Grand River at Urich, Missouri and Stranger Creek at Easton, Kansas.

Dry conditions are expected Friday through the entire July Fourth weekend. Humidity will be low and temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny conditions. No hazardous weather is expected through Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 7pm this evening thru 1pm Tues. Thunderstorms will expand across central Missouri later this evening and into the overnight hours. Moderate to heavy rain with amounts up to 3" is possible for some locations. pic.twitter.com/g1sU8g8Bsi — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 29, 2020