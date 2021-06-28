Weather News

Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms expected in Kansas City area through Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue off and on throughout the week in Kansas City before drier conditions move in for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Keep those umbrellas and rain gear handy Kansas City as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the workweek.

The Fourth of July weekend, however, is looking drier at this time, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The Kansas City area is expecting more rain as scattered storms are likely through mid- to late week. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning will be a hazard, the weather service said.

Local Radar Image

There will be breaks in the rain, but some brief heavy showers could develop.

Between one 1 to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast which may worsen ongoing minor and major flooding along multiple rivers in the area. The ground is saturated from recent rains, so it will not take much additional rains to cause flooding.

Temperatures are expected be between the upper 70s and mid-80s throughout the week and weekend.

