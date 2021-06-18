Dangerous heat feeling as hot as 108 degrees expected in Kansas City; storms brewing

Beating the heat was the order of the day as temperatures and humidity soared Thursday afternoon throughout the Kansas City area. Children had their day in the sun while enjoying the spraygound at Loose Park. Mia Hernandez, 7, left, and friend Sophia Escobar, 5, cooled off along with other children. Friday is forecast to top out at more than degrees, before cooler weather moves into the area early next week. rsugg@kcstar.com

It will be another dangerously hot day in the Kansas City area as temperatures are expected to soar to around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

When humidity is factored in, it’ll feel as hot as 108 degrees, possibly hotter in some locations, according to the weather service.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday in Kansas City and surrounding parts of Kansas and Missouri. The weather service warns that temperatures can quickly become dangerous.

Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with an average of 138 lives lost each year over a 30-year period.

Temperatures at Kansas City International Airport climbed to 98 degrees on Thursday, just shy of the daily record of 100 degrees set in 1918. The heat index reached 104 degrees during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures didn’t provide much relief, falling only to the mid-70s.

Temperatures had returned to 81 degrees shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, according to hourly observed weather conditions at the airport.

An Orange ozone alert is forecasted for Kansas City’s air quality. Moderate to high levels of ground-level ozone pollution is expected, which will make the air unhealthy.

Active children and adults and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Ozone pollution can cause wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The weather service advised people to take precautions to stay cool by drinking plenty of water and wearing protection from the sun. It also urged people to stay in air conditioned areas if possible and to check on neighbors and relatives who do not have air conditioning.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms were expected to move into the northern half of Missouri around sunset Friday. The areas at greater risk of the storms were north and east of the Kansas City metro area. The main threat from the storms were large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The heat will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

A cold front is expected to push through the area Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing a break from the heat. Highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s are expected Monday and mid- to upper 70s on Tuesday.

It will also be less humid as dew points will be in the 40s and 50s. The dew point directly affects how “comfortable” it feels outside. Most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When they rises into the 70s, the humidity becomes more oppressive.