Kansas City’s extreme heat advisory extended with little relief from overnight temps

Beating the heat was the order of the day as temperatures and humidity soared Thursday afternoon throughout the Kansas City area. Children had their day in the sun while enjoying the spraygound at Loose Park. Mia Hernandez, 7, left, and friend Sophia Escobar, 5, cooled off along with other children. Friday is forecast to top out near 100 degrees before cooler weather moves into the area early next week. rsugg@kcstar.com

Don’t expect much of a reprieve from the excessive heat as overnight temperatures in Kansas City are expected to remain quite warm, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said.

Because temperatures are expected to remain just slightly below 80 degrees Friday morning, the weather service has extended its heat advisory through 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service said there’s “little to no room for a reprieve from the excessive heat.”

Under normal conditions, overnight temperatures would dip into the mid-60s this time of year in Kansas City.

Temperatures at Kansas City International Airport had climbed to 97 degrees shortly before 4 p.m. The humidity made it feel more like 102 degrees. Earlier in the afternoon the heat index had reached 104 degrees.

The dew point, which directly affect how “comfortable” it feels outside, had climbed to 73 degrees at KCI during the afternoon. Generally, most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable.

When it rises into the 70s, the humidity becomes more oppressive.

With little to no reprieve from the heat expected, the weather service said it was important that people check on their neighbors who might be vulnerable to the heat. Excessive heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with an average of 138 lives lost each year over a 30-year period.

The extreme heat is expected to continue Friday, with temperatures returning to the upper 90s to 100 degrees. The heat index value will likely climb as high as 105 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across the northern half of Missouri around sunset.

The weather advised people to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Never leave your pets in a parked vehicle. Cracking the car’s window doesn’t help. National Weather Service

People who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. They should also wear lightweight and lose fitting clothing, the weather service said.

Employers should schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments for their workers. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

People should call 911 if heat stroke is suspected.

National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill