It’ll feel close to 100 degrees as summer heat hits Kansas City — and storms are brewing

It’s going to be a hot end to the work week Kansas City — so much so the National Weather Service in Kansas City issued a special weather statement urging people to use caution the next few days.

“First stretch of summer heat is setting in across the region,” the weather service said. “Now is the time to make a plan to keep cool and prevent heat related illnesses.”

Temperatures at Kansas City International Airport hit 91 degrees on Wednesday, the first time since Sept. 6, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to once again soar into low to mid-90s on Thursday and Friday.

When the heat index is factored in, it will feel nearly 100 degrees outside in some areas.

With this being the first heat of the year, the weather service is urging people to take it easy outside and to drink plenty of water.

“Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles,” the weather service said. “Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal.”

For families who have kids in the back seat, drivers should put phones, purses or wallets in the back with them so that they accidentally do not to leave their children in the car.

“If you have to work outside or in a non-air-conditioned workplace, take frequent breaks, rest in the shade or cooler environment, and drink plenty of water,” the weather service said.

National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill

Strong storms are possible on Friday as a cold front approaches the Kansas City area. Thunderstorms are likely Friday morning across eastern Nebraska. These storms are expected to move southeasterly into the Kansas City area with the possibility of the storms intensifying or additional storms developing late Friday morning into the afternoon.

Strong to severe weather will be possible with strong winds, quarter-sized hail and lightning being the major threats from the storms, according to the weather service.