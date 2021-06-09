Local

Motorcyclist killed after head-on Northland crash, Kansas City police say

A motorcyclist who was severely injured after striking a pickup truck head-on during a Monday afternoon crash in the Northland has died, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Gardner Avenue and North Monroe Avenue in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District. The motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi and entered the opposite direction of traffic, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an earlier statement.

The motorcyclist struck a white Ford pickup and was ejected from the bike. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there within an hour of the crash, police said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service