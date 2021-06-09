Motorcyclist killed after head-on Northland crash, Kansas City police say

A motorcyclist who was severely injured after striking a pickup truck head-on during a Monday afternoon crash in the Northland has died, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Gardner Avenue and North Monroe Avenue in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District. The motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi and entered the opposite direction of traffic, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an earlier statement.

The motorcyclist struck a white Ford pickup and was ejected from the bike. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there within an hour of the crash, police said.