Summer temperatures on the way to Kansas City. But first: more chances for rain

The Kansas City area could see a few more chances of rain before drier and warmer weather moves in later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with areas to the south of Interstate 70 more likely to see rain, the weather service said. Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will also remain cool, with highs in the low to mid-70s on both days. Conditions will gradually warm each day, eventually cracking the 80s on Thursday and mid-80s by Friday.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s. The chance for rain and thunderstorms could return Sunday or Monday.

The warmer and drier weather will likely be welcomed by Kansas Citians who saw rain on 17 of the 31 days in May, according to the weather service.

Despite the number of days with rain, May’s rainfall total of 5.47 inches was pretty close to the normal of 5.32 inches at Kansas City International Airport. The average temperature was 63.6 degrees, which was one degree below normal.

The hottest day of the month was May 26 when temperatures hit 88 degrees. The last time Kansas City temperatures rose into the 90s was on Oct. 7, when the high for the day hit 90 degrees.

Hard to believe it's June already. Let's take a look back at May 2021. pic.twitter.com/UHl13rrc24 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 1, 2021

This spring has been a rather wet one, with rain falling on 42 days in March, April and May. Precipitation for the three months totaled 13.88 inches, which was 2.15 inches above the normal of 11.73 inches for that time period.

For the year, Kansas City has seen 16.89 inches of precipitation, which is 2.52 inches above the normal precipitation of 14.37 inches for the first five months of the year.