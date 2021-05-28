Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer season. Will it feel that way in Kansas City?

The Memorial Day weekend is supposed to be the unofficial start of the summer season, but it sure won’t feel that way in the Kansas City area.

The first half of the holiday weekend will be quieter and drier than it has been in the past few days, which saw several several rounds of storms roll through with torrential rains, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

It will also be much cooler, feeling more like spring or fall rather than summer as temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, maybe 60 degrees, in the Kansas City area. In comparison, normal temperatures for this time of year is between 75 and 80 degrees, according to the weather service. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with sunshine peeking through in the afternoon.

Although sunshine returns on Saturday, temperatures will remain below normal, climbing only to the mid-60s. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with temperatures slight warmer reaching 70 degrees in some areas.

But people should enjoy the dry weather when they can as rain chances return late Sunday. The best chance for rain is on Memorial Day, the weather service said. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s.

Additional rounds of rain look possible through the work week as temperatures slowly return to near normal by next Friday.