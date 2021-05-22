More rain in store for Kansas City this weekend. ‘Words fail me,’ weather service says

There is little in terms of a break when it comes to Kansas City rain.

Showers and possible thunderstorm chances are expected to continue Saturday, Sunday — and headed into the first half of the work week.

“Trying to find another way to say it, but the words fail me at this early hour,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Saturday will see a high near 75 and likely showers throughout the day. A possible thunderstorm could hit the area midday.

Sunday is more of the same with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The area may get a slight break with cloudy skies, but no rain, in the forecast Sunday night.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect in much of the area — including Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

Additional rainfall may aggravate flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams, the weather service said.

There really may not be another way to say it: More of the same is expected through Wednesday, at least.