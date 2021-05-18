Flooding possible as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to Kansas City area

Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Kansas City area Tuesday afternoon continuing the metro’s stretch of consecutive days with rain, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Although severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms will be possible, the weather service said. The additional rainfall is expected to aggravate flooding along area rivers, creeks and streams.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday.

Another day of rain is expected Wednesday as widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavier rainfall totals could occur as some training of storms — storms that successively move over the same path in a short period of time — are possible as they move through the Kansas City area, the weather service said in its area forecast discussion.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected each day heading into the weekend.

In Kansas City’s weather history, showers and thunderstorms inundated Kansas City with 3.21 inches of rain between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on May 18, 1974. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell between 5 and 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

Over a 36-hour-period, 7.11 inches of rain fell, making May 1974 the fourth wettest on record with a little more than 10 inches of rain, according to the weather service.