Kansas City area storms expected to last through the weekend. Here’s what to know

It will be a soggy weekend in Kansas City as the metro area faces multiple days of rainstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Up to 2 inches of rain is possible from the storms, which will arrive Friday and continue into at least Monday. Some areas could see more than 2.5 inches rain. The higher rainfall totals are expected over eastern Kansas, the weather service said.

Localized river flooding may become a concern from the rains.

Although widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, there will be some isolated thunderstorms and rumbles of thunder, according to the weather service. The best chance for thunderstorms will be Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer this weekend, reaching into the upper 60s on Friday and low to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.