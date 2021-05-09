Weather News

‘A cooler start to the week’: Kansas City temperatures to stay in the 60s through mid-week

The new week will start off chillier than average for Kansas City this time of year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“It is going to be a cooler start to the week here. The first part of May doesn’t exactly feel like May,” said Frank, who provide weather updates to The Star.

Monday through Wednesday are forecast to be the coolest days this week, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

“We may see a few brief showers on Tuesday,” Frank said. “However, I think it’s very quiet to start the week.”

The temperature will steadily increase from a high of 71 Thursday to a high of 77 Sunday.

The greater chance for showers and thunderstorms begins Friday and lasts through the weekend.

