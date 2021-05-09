Kansas City police ask for help finding missing girl, 12, last seen Sunday afternoon

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a girl who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Kayla Jones-McTyer, 12, was last seen at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas City Police Department. At the time, she was walking near East 33rd Street and Benton Boulevard.

She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 98 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

“Kayla’s family is very concerned about her well-being,” police said.

Anyone who knows where Kayla might be is asked to call 911 or the police department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.