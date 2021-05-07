Kansas City’s weekend forecast shows severe weather on Friday, Saturday nights

Severe storms will likely occur in the Kansas City area on Friday and Saturday nights, leaving more favorable conditions for the daytime part of the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The first round of storm activity could reach the metro area late Friday around midnight and last until the “wee hours” of Saturday morning, Lauria said. Saturday morning could start off cloudy before clearing up during the afternoon, he said.

“That’s going to allow temperatures to warm up tomorrow,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “So not a bad Saturday for Kansas City.”

Bigger thunderstorms are expected Saturday night, Lauria said, possibly beginning around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. to the areas to the west and reaching the metro late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day is expected to be chilly, Lauria said, though he predicted the rain chances should be out of the picture by then. In the long-range forecast, Lauria said the early half of the week will likely be cool before warmer days return on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned threats this weekend could include large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is also possible, the weather service reported.