Police officer in Kansas City suburb on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

An officer with the Basehor Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct during a recent arrest in the Kansas City suburb.

The allegations against the officer surfaced after Basehor police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday. Officers arrested a woman for obstruction of justice but she was later released by officers without criminal charges, according to a statement from the department.

Commanding officers later learned the woman was making allegations of sexual misconduct against the officer in videos posted on social media. She filed a formal complaint against the officer the following day, the department’s statement said, and an investigation was initiated.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to review the allegations against the officer, whose name has not been released.