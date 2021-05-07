Strong, severe weekend thunderstorms possible in Kansas City. Here’s what to expect

It will be a stormy Mother’s Day weekend in Kansas City as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across the metropolitan area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“lt’s gonna be a pretty nice day (Friday), finishing out the week on a dry note with temps closing in on 70 a little bit later this afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Clouds will be getting thicker as the day progresses though and rain chances will return after midnight tonight.”

What a pretty, quiet start to the day. Expect clouds to increase this afternoon with highs climbing up to 70°. Rain & storms return this weekend but it will not be a total washout. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/LHTcSyFivt — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) May 7, 2021

The threat of strong to severe weather returns on Saturday with parts of Johnson County and areas to the south and west of Kansas City having a greater risk of seeing severe storms, Ritter said.

“Here’s how it looks like the day will pan out: Rain and thunderstorms, sub-severe in the morning, a lull perhaps for part of the day and then more activity developing late Saturday night lingering into Sunday,” Ritter said.

“That’s the area that we will be watching late Saturday evening into Sunday for that potential for severe weather and then even through lunch on Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is looking pretty soggy with the second half the day improving but some late-day showers could linger, Ritter said said.

“Next week starts out pretty quiet and then we’ll be watching Wednesday for another chance for rain,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said damaging winds and large hail are the main threats from the strong to severe storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Heavy rain is also possible.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.