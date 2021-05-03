Kansas City forecast shows light showers early Tuesday morning, clearer afternoon

Kansas City area residents might see some light showers early Tuesday morning that are expected to clear up as the clouds move away before the afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Strong winds are predicted as this week looks to be “off and on breezy,” Lauria said, and rainfall is most likely in the window of 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 65 degrees, he added.

“The vast majority of tomorrow is looking just fine,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “As skies clear out and winds pick up again those temperatures will start to warm up. So not a terrible day tomorrow.”

In the long range forecast, Lauria said rain chances come back as the weekend approaches. He said “it won’t rain for the entire weekend” but noted there are considerable possibilities of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.