Temps climb into the 80s this weekend in Kansas City; storms to kick off workweek

Kansas City will be in for a beautiful weekend as weather conditions will be quiet, dry and warm, according to the FOX4 forecast.

“Temperatures today are going to be warming to the upper 70s, lower 80s, getting a few degrees warmer into Saturday as our wind speeds are going to increase out of the south and that keeps us very warm and above average,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Good Morning, Sunshine! Make it a great day KC! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/NOIyTg3qoT — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 30, 2021

The warmer than usual temperatures will continue into Sunday, even as clouds arrive in advance of the metro’s next weather system, she said.

Temperatures this time of year in Kansas City typically are close to 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Late in the day on Sunday, there could be a few light little showers, most of that staying to our southeast, but that’s not to say we couldn’t have a few showers nearby into Sunday evening,” Bogowith said.

“Now Monday morning’s commute is likely going to be a soggy one and we will continue to see those soggy conditions off and on throughout the day on Monday.”

There is a going to be a little lull in the storms late Monday and early Tuesday before a secondary wave of storms and rain moves into the metro, she said.

By Tuesday’s morning rush hour, the heaviest of the rain showers will be along and south of Interstate 70. After the storms clear the area, conditions will be significantly cooler with temperatures limited to the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.