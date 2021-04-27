Storms to bring heavy rains to Kansas City; several inches likely in some areas

It’ll be another beautiful, but windy day in Kansas City on Tuesday as the metro area’s next storm system moves in, threatening to bring heavy rains, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be another warm day today as we see our temperature soaring back up into the 80s ahead of an approaching cold front,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Winds will stay elevated this morning and this afternoon but relax heading into this evening as that front gets closer.”

A very mild start to our day with temperatures expected to soar back into the 80s this afternoon! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/E8dFp7DLaT — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 27, 2021

Weather conditions will remain dry for most of day, but temperatures will begin to drop as the front gets closer, she said.

“After sunset, and really approaching midnight, scattered rain and storms will start bubbling up and linger off-and-on throughout the day on Wednesday,” Ritter said. “We’re talking about pretty heavy rain especially on the south side of I-70, with some of our rain totals coming in in the several inches department.”

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, the rain starts moving out and the metro area settles into drier and warmer weather conditions, which linger into the weekend forecast.

After temperatures of near 70 degrees on Thursday, they climb to the low 80s for the weekend.

