Major Northland highway closed as Kansas City police negotiate with man with knife

A major highway in Kansas City’s Northland has been closed while police negotiate with a man threatening to harm himself, police said in an email.

Police responded to the area of Missouri 152 and North Brighton Avenue on reports of a stranded motorist, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

When officers arrived, a man exited the stalled vehicle and allegedly threatened officers with a knife, Jackson said. The man then turned the knife on himself and has been holding it to his throat ever since.

Officers backed away and called for negotiators and tactical officers to respond, Jackson said.

“Negotiators are attempting to work towards a peaceful resolution,” Jackson said.

Police have closed Missouri 152 in both directions from North Brighton Avenue to Interstate 435 because of the police standoff. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route for their morning commute.

TRAFFIC ALERT in the northland; 152hwy is closed in both directions from Brighton Ave to I-435 for a police standoff. Consider alternate route. @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/xOekobV7yL — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 27, 2021