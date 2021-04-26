Warm, windy Tuesday forecast in Kansas City as April temperatures reach above average

Kansas City area residents should prepare for another warm day with high winds on Tuesday as the tail end of April is expected to produce higher-than-average temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as the middle 80s, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. But some cloud cover could filter out some of the sunshine and lower the high temperature by a couple of degrees, he added.

“Bottom line: Warm and windy,” Lauria said.

Looking ahead, Lauria said scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning. But he said “it’s not going to rain all day” and predicted short waves would pass over the metro area haphazardly.

Lauria added that he is not expecting severe weather Wednesday but said there is a possibility. In the long-range forecast, he predicted a warmer week and a “great” weekend ahead.