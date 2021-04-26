Kansas City COVID restrictions loosen but masks are still required — most of the time

Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, and Health Department Director Rex Archer on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, inside city council chambers. Star file photo

Kansas City continues to loosen its pandemic-related emergency order as COVID-19 vaccine availability increases, but masks are still required in most indoor settings where people are close to one another.

Indoor gatherings and businesses such as restaurants and bars are no longer subject to capacity restrictions, limits on operating hours or social distancing requirements. But a mask requirement remains in effect for anyone age 5 or up when they’re not actively eating or drinking.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday that if people who are in an indoor gathering know each other is vaccinated then masks are not required.

There are no mask rules for outdoor gatherings.

“I hope this is our last order,” Lucas said.

The latest change to the city’s emergency order, which is more than a year old and was enacted as the novel coronavirus swept across the globe, goes into effect on Friday morning just after midnight and lasts until May 28.

The latest relaxation of the emergency order comes as 33% of Kansas City has at least gotten started on the vaccination process. In Missouri, anyone age 16 and up is eligible to get a vaccine.

Lucas said that 62% of Kansas City’s population older than 65, who are generally more vulnerable to COVID-19, have completed vaccination.

Lucas encouraged people to get their vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccination for which distribution was briefly paused after reports of rare instances of blood clots.

“We think it’s important for Kansas City and Kansas Citians to get back to normal,” Lucas said. “We think this is another step in that process.”