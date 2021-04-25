‘Enjoy the really nice weather’: mid-week storms to end sunny span in Kansas City

Sunday and Monday will provide a couple more days of sun before storms hit the Kansas City metro area mid-week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Get outside and enjoy the really nice weather,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday will see a high of about 78 degrees, with wind gusts coming from the south at about 30 to 35 miles per hour.

The temperatures will warm up into the 80s for Monday and Tuesday, Countee said. The wind will persist.

The warmest day in the coming week is forecast to be Monday, with a high of 87. Thursday will likely be the coolest, with a high of 68.

“As we head towards Tuesday night into Wednesday though, we’ll see our cold front come on through to Kansas City,” Countee said. “That’ll spark up showers and thunderstorms.”

He said the greatest chance for thunderstorms will come Tuesday night into Wednesday, south and west of Kansas City.

Countee said the on-and-off showers and storms should wrap up by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“We’ll cool back down towards the upper 60s, but rebounding pretty quick Friday into the new weekend,” Countee said, adding that the temperatures will be back in the high 70s to kick off the weekend.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.