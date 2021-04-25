Crime
Kansas City, Kansas, police search for girls, ages 13 and 14, missing since Sunday
Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for help finding two young teenage girls last seen Sunday morning.
Jailen, 14, and Sofia, 13, were last seen in a red Pontiac SUV on Sunday in the 200 block of North 24th Street, according to a statement Sunday morning from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
Anyone who knows were the girls might be is asked to call 911 or 913-596-3000.
No further information was immediately available.
Comments