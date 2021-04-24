Kansas City to see sunnier skies this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s on Sunday

Kansas Citians can enjoy some much warmer, more spring-like weather this weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

By Saturday afternoon, clouds will move out, bringing mostly sunny skies.

“We’re going to be warming things up too — 65 degrees today, but we will still hold onto a cool north breeze, right around 15 mph,” said Countee, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Sunday’s high is 75 and Monday’s reaches 85. However, it will also be windier, with gusts up to 40 mph.

The next chance for rain arrives late Tuesday.

“Some of the thunderstorms that we’re expecting could be a little bit on the strong side, that’s mainly southwest of Kansas City,” Countee said. “However I do expect a pretty wet mid-week with on and off rain continuing throughout the day on Wednesday, even Wednesday night and wrapping up Thursday morning.”

