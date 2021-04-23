Weather forecast shows ‘much nicer’ weekend ahead in Kansas City after April cold spell

Kansas City area residents are in for a “much nicer” weekend after the 11th straight day of unseasonably cold weather around the metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We’re about to turn that around as things really start to improve beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing through the rest of the weekend,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Saturday is expected to be in the middle to upper 60 degree range with the possibility of noticeable wind — especially in the morning, Lauria said. More wind is predicted for Sunday with a high of 75 degrees.

Lauria said Monday is expected to be warmer and windier. The next severe weather threat is expected to come Tuesday night, Lauria said, as thunderstorms may pass through the region.