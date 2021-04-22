Missouri’s Hawley is only senator to oppose anti-hate crimes bill on final action

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was the lone senator Thursday to oppose a bill meant to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The bill passed the Senate with broad support from both parties by a vote of 94 to 1.

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall supported the bill after opposing it last week on a procedural vote, a move that prompted backlash.

Asked about the change, his office pointed to inclusion of an amendment from fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran as a factor.

Moran’s amendment, which was crafted with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, broadened the bill’s scope to include grants for training local law enforcement officers to identify hate crimes and to establish hate crime hot lines.

The legislation also seeks to improve national data collection on hate crimes.

“Collecting information on hate crimes across the country will help us better understand the daily threats facing racial, religious and ethnic communities in the U.S.,” Moran said in a floor speech Thursday.

“Hate crimes are unacceptable, and it’s important that state law enforcement officials have the resources to report hate crimes to the FBI to help end the senseless and targeted violence aimed at minority communities.”

Blumenthal told The Star Wednesday that the bipartisan amendment helped increase Republican support for the overall bill.

The impetus for the overall bill was the uptick in attacks on Asian Americans in recent months, a phenomenon many advocates blame on racist rhetoric about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, sponsored by Hawaii Democratic Sen. Maize Hirono will require the Department of Justice to “facilitate the expedited review of COVID–19 hate crimes” and partner with Department of Health and Human Services to issue a guidance on “best practices to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID–19 pandemic.”

Hawley’s office did not immediately comment on his status as the bill’s sole opponent, but last week he contended that the legislation was overly broad.

“The bill is hugely broad, hugely open-ended, mandates all of this data collection in expansive categories that the federal government will collect and maintain. That concerns me,” Hawley said last week.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House, where it is expected to pass.