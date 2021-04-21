‘Might need an umbrella’: Clear morning, light rain forecast Thursday in Kansas City

Kansas City residents might want to consider packing an umbrella Thursday as some rainfall is expected to reach the metro area by the late afternoon or early evening, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The morning is expected to be chilly 29 degrees without cloud cover before warming up to a high of 58 degrees by the afternoon. Clouds are expected to thicken up by late afternoon, Lauria said, bringing light showers on the western part of the region.

“They may move in sometime during or after rush hour for tomorrow evening,” Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star, said of the rainstorms. “It won’t be anything too heavy, but you might need an umbrella for tomorrow evening.”

The rain should be over by Thursday night until the next chance comes on Friday, Lauria said.

Severe weather is not expected for at least the next few days, Lauria said. But in the long-range forecast, Lauria said a current system brewing near Alaska’s coast might bring thunderstorms to Kansas City as early as Tuesday night.